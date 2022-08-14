LOOK: Luka Doncic Tweeted A Photo On Saturday

Skip to main content
On Saturday, Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic sent out a tweet with a photo. The Mavs lost in the Western Conference Finals this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
The post has over 37,000 likes in less than seven hours. 

Doncic is currently playing for the Slovenian National Team. 

This past season, the Mavs had a phenomenal season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference.   

They beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games, and stunned the Phoenix Suns in a Game 7 in Arizona in the second-round.  

The Mavs had a surprise run that got them all the way to the Western Conference Finals.  

However, in the Conference Finals they lost in five games to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

The Warriors would then beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

For the Mavs, the season was a massive success.

In the two seasons prior, they had lost in the first-round to the Los Angeles Clippers (twice in a row). 

It was also Jason Kidd's first season as head coach, so they clearly made a good hire.

Doncic put up 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in 65 regular season games.

He also made his third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game. 

Outside of the rookie year, Doncic has been an All-Star in every season of his career.

He is still just 23-years-old, and next year will be his fifth season in the NBA. 

The future is clearly very bright for the Mavericks. 

