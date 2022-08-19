LOOK: Markelle Fultz Sends Out A Cryptic Tweet

On Friday, Orlando Magic star sent Markelle Fultz sent out a tweet with just a few words.

Fultz: "4th seed"

The post already has over 3,000 likes and tons of replies and quote tweets.

Fultz is currently 24-years-old, and he was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He spent part of two seasons playing for the 76ers before being traded to the Magic during the 2018-19 season.

During his first season playing for the Magic, he played in 72 games and averaged a very solid 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

However, the following season he got injured.

He only played in eight games that season, but this past season he returned to action.

He played in 18 games and averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Next season, he will be able to start out playing right when the season begins, so that is a huge positive for the Magic.

They have a lot of young talent on the roster that has serious potential.

During the 2022 NBA Draft, they selected Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick out of Duke.

There is no question that they have the talent to compete for a play-in (or playoff) spot in the Eastern Conference.

The big question mark for them is their youth.

Fultz is already entering his sixth season in the NBA, so him being a veteran and having a big season could really help the team compete.