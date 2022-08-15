Michael B. Jordan Commented On Kyrie Irving's Instagram Post

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a post to Instagram.

Irving captioned the photos: ""Ancestors chose you, so there’s no way you’re gonna fold” I love art and history! It’s beautiful ain’t it, no lies being accepted over here. ♾A11Even"

There are thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post.

One of the people who left a comment was actor Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan's Comment

Irving just finished up his third season playing for Brooklyn, and he had another stellar individual season.

The former Duke star averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

The Nets had been expected to be a title contender, but they finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

In the three seasons that Irving has played for the Nets, they have only won one playoff series.

When Kevin Durant and Irving signed with the Nets, they had been expected to be one of the best duos in the history of the NBA.

So far, it does not appear as if anything has gone as planned.

In 2021, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks (who would go on to win the NBA Championship).

Irving got hurt in that series, and Durant and the Nets lost a Game 7 in Brooklyn on their home floor.

Prior to the Nets, Irving played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

He won the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cavs.