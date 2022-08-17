LOOK: Mike Conley Tweets 4 Photos

Skip to main content
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley sent out a tweet with four photos. The 2021 All-Star has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies in addition to the Jazz.
Recently, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley sent out a tweet with four photos.

Conley captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday to the youngest of our fam! Elijah turns the big 2 today." 

The 34-year-old just finished up his third season playing for Utah, and averaged a solid 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. 

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in six games. 

In 2021, Conley made the first All-Star Game of his career, and helped the Jazz finish the regular season as the best team in the NBA.   

They went into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round.  

However, they lost to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the second-round. 

The Jazz have been a very good regular season team over the last few years, but they have failed to make a deep playoff run in that span. 

This offseason, the Jazz traded away a franchise cornerstone in All-Star center Rudy Gobert. 

The Timberwolves acquired him in a blockbuster deal.

He had spent all nine seasons in the NBA playing for the Jazz. 

As for Conley, he spent the majority of his NBA career playing in Memphis for the Grizzlies. 

He was the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2007 NBA Draft, and played for the Grizzlies for the first 12 seasons of his career. 

