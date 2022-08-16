LOOK: NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan Tweeted Something

On Monday, Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan sent out a tweet.

DeRozan: "Listening to In My Lifetime, in the night time…"

DeRozan just finished up his first season playing for the Chicago Bulls, and he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game.

He also was named to the fifth All-Star Game of his career, and was a starter in the game.

Even at 32-years-old, he was one of the best shooting guards in the NBA this past season (he just turned 33 earlier this month).

The Bulls had been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference during the early part of the season.

However, as the year went on, they slipped in the standings and dealt with injuries.

Point guard Lonzo Ball missed 47 regular season games, and the playoffs which was a big loss to the lineup.

They ended up finishing as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and faced off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Unfortunately, they did not put up much of a fight as they lost the series in just five games.

Overall, it was still a very positive season for Chicago, because it was their first time making the NBA Playoffs since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

DeRozan and All-Star guard Zach LaVine make up one of the best duos in the east.

They are a team to keep an eye out next season if they can stay healthy, because their roster is very talented.