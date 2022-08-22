Skip to main content
LOOK: New Lakers Star Tweets Out An Awesome Video

LOOK: New Lakers Star Tweets Out An Awesome Video

Lonnie Walker IV posted a video to his Twitter account. The former Miami star played the first four seasons of his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, and he is now on the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Recently, NBA player Lonnie Walker IV posted a video to his Twitter account.

The awesome video shows the 23-year-old throwing down a dunk.  

Walker spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the San Antonio Spurs after being selected with the 18th overall pick out of Miami in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Every season his points per game have gone up, and last year he averaged a career-high 12.1 points per contest in 70 games (in 64 of them he came off the bench). 

The Spurs were the tenth seed in the Western Conference, so they made the play-in tournament but they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans. 

This offseason, Walker signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He is a good signing for them, because he is still such a young player with potential. 

There is no question that he could drastically improve the bench for the Lakers next season. 

In 208 career regular season games he has averages of 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Out of those 208 games, he came off the bench if 152 of them.  

During his rookie season, he also appeared in six playoff games. 

The Lakers are coming off a very rough season. 

They had been expected to be a contender, but instead they went just 33-49. 

Finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

The team has Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, so such a poor season was not expected. 

USATSI_15437027_168388303_lowres
News

Lonnie Walker IV Tweets Out An Awesome Video

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17134482_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Memphis Grizzlies A Real Threat To Trade For Kevin Durant?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_11666105_168388303_lowres
News

New Brooklyn Nets Star Sends Out A Tweet

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17159078_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17127028_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Tweets Hilarious Photo

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15908912_168388303_lowres
News

Eight-Year NBA Veteran James Ennis To Play In Russia

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17334864_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Eastern Conference Team Reportedly Offered This Trade Package For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17944745_168388303_lowres (1)
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 22 - LaMelo Ball Is Born

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17145203_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something On Sunday Night

By Ben Stinar