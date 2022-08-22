Lonnie Walker IV Tweets Out An Awesome Video

Recently, NBA player Lonnie Walker IV posted a video to his Twitter account.

The awesome video shows the 23-year-old throwing down a dunk.

Walker spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the San Antonio Spurs after being selected with the 18th overall pick out of Miami in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Every season his points per game have gone up, and last year he averaged a career-high 12.1 points per contest in 70 games (in 64 of them he came off the bench).

The Spurs were the tenth seed in the Western Conference, so they made the play-in tournament but they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.

This offseason, Walker signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is a good signing for them, because he is still such a young player with potential.

There is no question that he could drastically improve the bench for the Lakers next season.

In 208 career regular season games he has averages of 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Out of those 208 games, he came off the bench if 152 of them.

During his rookie season, he also appeared in six playoff games.

The Lakers are coming off a very rough season.

They had been expected to be a contender, but instead they went just 33-49.

Finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

The team has Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, so such a poor season was not expected.