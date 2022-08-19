Skip to main content
LOOK: Paolo Banchero Commented On Isaiah Thomas' Instagram Post

Paolo Banchero recently commented on former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas' Instagram post. Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. As for Thomas, he played for the Charlotte Hornets last season, and has also played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Recently, two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas made a post to Instagram. 

In the photos, Thomas is with Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole, and 2022 first overall pick in the NBA Draft Paolo Banchero.  

There are thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post, and one of the people who left a comment was Banchero.  

Paolo Banchero's Comment 

Banchero is 19-years-old, and he spent this past season playing at Duke before being drafted by the Orlando Magic.  

Last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. 

He is now joining a Magic team that is loaded with young talent such as Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and others. 

As for Thomas, he played for the Charlotte Hornets last season, and averaged 8.4 points per contest. 

He is currently 33-years-old, so he is no longer in the prime years of his career, but he is still a solid scorer. 

He's played for a lot of NBA teams. 

In addition to the Hornets, he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With the Kings, Celtics and Suns were the best years of his career.

In 2016 and 2017, he made the All-Star Game in back-to-back seasons, and averaged 28.9 points per contest in 2017. 

The Celtics made the Eastern Conference Finals that season, and Thomas was a borderline superstar. 

