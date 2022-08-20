LOOK: Patrick Beverley Posted Something To Instagram

Recently, NBA star Patrick Beverley made a post to Instagram with a video.

Beverley is coming off a very solid season with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

The Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler on the roster.

They went 46-36, and then beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to seal their spot as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

In the NBA Playoffs, they faced off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

They lost the series in six games, but there is a good case to be made that they could have won that series if they had closed out games better.

Over the offseason, Beverley was traded to the Utah Jazz in the massive blockbuster deal that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert from Utah to Minnesota.

Prior to the Timberwolves, he also played for the Houston Rockets and Clippers.

His career averages are 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He also has a lot of experience as he has played in 65 playoff games during his ten seasons in the NBA.

While he has never been an All-Star caliber player, Beverley is a very solid role player.

He is the kind of player that can make a big difference on a team as a complimentary piece.