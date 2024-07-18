LOOK: Phoenix Mercury Officially Open $100 Million Practice Facility
The Phoenix Mercury officially opened its state-of-the-art practice facility. The team shared photos and videos of the $100 million facility on social media after its opening on Thursday.
Phoenix's new practice facility includes 10 baskets, strength and cardio training area, indoor and outdoor turf training arena, team meeting room with theatre-style seating, hydrotherapy room, hot and cold plunge pools, underwater treadmill, sauna and steam room, player lounge, full kitchen with a private chef, snack bar, pantry and smooth and nutrition bar and locker room with vanity stations.
Owner Mat Ishbia released a statement following the opening.
"Phoenix is the best basketball city in the world and continues to elevate the standard in women's professional sports," he said. "We are committed to investing in our players and providing the best facilities and resources they need to be successful, and we hope our state-of-the-art facility encourages more investment across the league."
The Mercury posted several photos of the new facility on social media.
Additionally, the team decided to name the new courts in the facility after Diana Taurasi, who has spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury.
Taurasi was selected by Phoenix with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft. She has played for the Mercury for 21 seasons, leading the franchise to three league championships.
Taurasi is also the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, an 11-time All-Star, a 10-time first-team All-WNBA selection and was named the league's MVP in 2009.
"She's dedicated her career to us for 20 years, now we're dedicating the courts to our 3x WNBA Champion, 6x Olympian, and 11x All-Star!" the Mercury's social media team wrote.
"The Phoenix Mercury and owner Mat Ishbia will celebrate the official grand opening of the Mercury's new state-of-the-art, $100 million practice facility next week! Both courts will be named the Diana Taurasi Court adorned with a one-of-a-kind Taurasi-inspired logo."
The Mercury officially opened the new facility on Thursday, just a day before the WNBA All-Star festivities get underway. On Friday, the league will host the WNBA Skills Challenge, 3-Point Shootout and a 3x3 game. Events begin at 9 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
Saturday, Team WNBA will play Team USA (U.S. Women's National Team) in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the event airs on ABC.