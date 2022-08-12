LOOK: Photo Of LeBron James' 2 Sons Is Going Viral

Skip to main content
A photo of Bryce and Bronny James (LeBron James' two sons) is going viral on Twitter. James is on the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
On Thursday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet about his two sons. 

James: "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

On Friday, one of the photos of Bryce and Bronny James from the game that was taken by Brian Bosché is going viral. 

Bronny is 17-years-old, while Bryce is 15-years-old. 

As for James, he just finished up his 19th season playing in the NBA, and he put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

At 37-years-old, he is still one of the top-ten players in the world without question. 

Some consider him to be the best player of all-time, and a lot of people think he's the second best player of all-time behind Michael Jordan.  

In addition to the Lakers, he has also had two tenures with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Miami Heat.

After being the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, he played for the Cavs until 2010.

He then joined the Heat for four seasons, and they made the NBA Finals every year and won two titles.

In the summer of 2014, he returned to the Cavs and they also went to four NBA Finals in a row and won the 2016 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors. 

From 2011-18, James made the NBA Finals eight times in row. 

He also won the 2020 NBA Championship with the Lakers. 

