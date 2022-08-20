LOOK: Photos Of James Harden Are Going Viral

Recently, Bleacher Report shared two photos of James Harden in the gym (that were originally from @P3sportscience).

The two awesome photos are gaining a lot of traction on Twitter, and Bleacher Report's post has over 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Harden just finished up his 13th season playing in the NBA, and he spent last season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

At the trading deadline, he was sent to Philadelphia in a blockbuster deal that also featured three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons being sent to Brooklyn.

With the 76ers, Harden forms a dynamic duo with All-Star center Joel Embiid.

They finished the season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

In the second-round, they ended up getting eliminated by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in six games.

The Heat would then lose in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

Even though they lost early, the 76ers should still have plenty of room for optimism about the future.

Next season, they will have a full regular season with Embiid and Harden on the roster, so they will be able to make their chemistry even better before the playoffs.

Prior to the 76ers and Nets, Harden was on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

He was a star bench bench player in Oklahoma City for three seasons, but after getting traded to Houston he turned into a legitimate superstar.

In 2018, he won the NBA MVP Award.