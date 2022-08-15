Skip to main content
LOOK: Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter Is SHOCKING

LOOK: Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter Is SHOCKING

Russell Westbrook's most recent like on Twitter is surprising. The nine-time NBA All-Star just finished up his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Russell Westbrook's most recent like on Twitter is something that is very interesting. 

Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter 

Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter 

The post was from @LakeShowYo who wrote: "Lakers win a championship and what do they? Blow up the entire team Lakers need LeBron to resign and what does owner Jeanie Buss do? Comes out says Jordan is the GOAT"

The nine-time NBA All-Star just finished up his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games played.

However, the Lakers did not have a good season at all. 

They were 33-49, which had them finish as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Over the offseason, the 2017 MVP has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, and his future in Los Angeles still remains unclear. 

Earlier this month, Jovan Buha of The Athletic provided more insight. 

Buha: "There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers. 

In each of the last four seasons he has been on a new team. 

During the 2019 offseason, the Thunder traded him to the Rockets where he played for one season. 

The Rockets then traded him to the Wizards the following summer. 

Finally, the Wizards traded him to the Lakers last summer. 

USATSI_17135669_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter Is Shocking

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_14746717_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 15 - First Ever "Play-In Game" Is Played

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17947129_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Expresses Interest In Chicago Bulls

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_16152861_168388303_lowres
News

Alex Caruso Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_17348312_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Sunday

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17899817_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet On Sunday

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_9027244_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: The NBA's Christmas Day Schedule Is Reportedly Set

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18012401_168388303_lowres
News

Malik Fitts Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_14190554_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Tells A Fan On Twitter His Legacy Has "Never Been Stronger"

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago