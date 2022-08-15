Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter Is Shocking

Russell Westbrook's most recent like on Twitter is something that is very interesting.

Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter

The post was from @LakeShowYo who wrote: "Lakers win a championship and what do they? Blow up the entire team Lakers need LeBron to resign and what does owner Jeanie Buss do? Comes out says Jordan is the GOAT"

The nine-time NBA All-Star just finished up his first season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games played.

However, the Lakers did not have a good season at all.

They were 33-49, which had them finish as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Over the offseason, the 2017 MVP has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors, and his future in Los Angeles still remains unclear.

Earlier this month, Jovan Buha of The Athletic provided more insight.

Buha: "There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.

In each of the last four seasons he has been on a new team.

During the 2019 offseason, the Thunder traded him to the Rockets where he played for one season.

The Rockets then traded him to the Wizards the following summer.

Finally, the Wizards traded him to the Lakers last summer.