LOOK: Russell Westbrook's Most Recent Like On Twitter Is Going Viral

Russell Westbrook's most recent like on Twitter caught the attention of a lot of people on Twitter. Westbrook is currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has also played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Russell Westbrook's most recent like on Twitter has caught the attention of a lot of people on Twitter.   

ClutchPoints shared the screenshot of the tweet that he liked. 

The post from @WhyNotBr0die2 said: "Russell Westbrook last 10 games: 22.2 PPG 7.4 RPG 7.1 APG TPG 3.4 FG 52% , 3P 41.5% Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?"

The nine-time NBA All-Star liking that tweet is definitely intriguing to say the least.  

He just played his first season for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. 

Those are very solid numbers, but he was seen as one of the reasons for the Lakers' struggles this past season. 

They went just 33-49, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

In addition to missing the NBA Playoffs, they also missed the play-in tournament. 

This offseason, he has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.  

He picked up the option on the final year of his contract that will pay him $47.1 million next season, so he is going to be a free agent next summer. 

On August 5, Jovan Buha of The Athletic, reported some interesting details surrounding the trade rumors. 

Buha: "There is a sense among some that training camp is a soft deadline to move Westbrook. If he’s on the roster in late September, there will be a massive off-court distraction, with the media asking about his future, his relationship with James and the organization, Ham’s vision of his role and responsibilities."

