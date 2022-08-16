Skip to main content
LOOK: Shannon Sharpe Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

Shannon Sharpe commented on LeBron James' Instagram post. Sharpe currently works for FS1, and the Hall of Fame Tight End played for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens over his NFL career. As for James, he just finished up his fourth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday, LeBron James made a post to Instagram of his son (Bronny) throwing down a huge dunk in a game.

The post has over one million likes and thousands of comments. 

One of the people who left a comment was FS1's Shannon Sharpe, who is also a Football Hall of Famer (he played for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens). 

Shannon Sharpe's Comment 

Sharpe won three Super Bowls during his career, and he is one of the greatest Tight Ends of all-time. 

He is now currently on FS1's Undisputed with Skip Bayless, which is one of the popular sports talk shows on television.

As for James, he is coming off playing his 19th season in the NBA, and at 37-years-old he is still one of the best players in the league. 

This past season he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. 

However, the Lakers went just 33-49 and were the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018, so next season will be his fifth year playing for the franchise.

In 2020, he led them to the NBA Championship, which was the first title for the Lakers since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol on the roster. 

James is a four-time NBA Champion, and has also won titles with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

