LOOK: Golden State Warriors Full 2022-23 Schedule

On Wednesday, NBA fans celebrated the announcement of all 30 NBA teams' regular season schedules being released.

One of the most anticipated schedules has to be the Golden State Warriors, who are coming off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a screenshot of their entire 2022-23 regular season schedule.

They will open up their season on October 18 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at home in San Francisco.

Another notable matchup is on December 10 when they host the Boston Celtics for a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Warriors had missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but prior to that they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

Their two-year drought had a lot of people questioning the future of their dynasty.

Yet, they came back this season and beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals in six games, and played in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Steph Curry is s 34-years-old, but he is still playing a top-five player in the world.

He averaged 25.5 points per game on 38% shooting from the three-point range last season, and won his first ever Finals MVP this season.

In addition, the Warriors had been without Klay Thompson for each of the two seasons they missed the NBA Playoffs.

Thompson returned in the middle of the regular season, so he has made the NBA Finals in the last six seasons that he has played.

Both Thompson and Draymond Green are still just 32-years-old, and the roster is loaded with young talent.

The Warriors could very well win several more titles over the next few years.