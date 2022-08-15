LOOK: The NBA's Christmas Day Schedule Is Reportedly Set

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA's Christmas Day schedule has been set.

Charania: "Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule: Bucks at Celtics 76ers at Knicks Suns at Nuggets Lakers at Mavericks Grizzlies at Warriors"

The NBA on Christmas is always one of the best parts of any season.

They do a very good job marketing the day, and they always make some of the best matchups.

This season, fans will get a chance to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks go up against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Those are two of teams expected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The following matchup will see James Harden and Joel Embiid take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Later in the day, the Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Suns will visit Denver to take on back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The next matchup will likely be one of the more anticipated ones as LeBron James and the Lakers visit Luka Doncic and the Mavs in Texas.

That will feature one of the greatest players ever (James), and one of the future faces of the NBA (Doncic).

Finally, the Grizzlies will head to San Francisco to take on the Warriors for a rematch of the second-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors won that series in six games, and they then beat the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals and the Celtics in the NBA Finals.