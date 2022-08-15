Skip to main content
LOOK: The NBA's Christmas Day Schedule Is Reportedly Set

LOOK: The NBA's Christmas Day Schedule Is Reportedly Set

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are all playing on Christmas.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA's Christmas Day schedule has been set. 

Charania: "Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule: Bucks at Celtics 76ers at Knicks Suns at Nuggets Lakers at Mavericks Grizzlies at Warriors"

The NBA on Christmas is always one of the best parts of any season. 

They do a very good job marketing the day, and they always make some of the best matchups.  

This season, fans will get a chance to see Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks go up against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. 

Those are two of teams expected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference. 

The following matchup will see James Harden and Joel Embiid take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

Later in the day, the Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Suns will visit Denver to take on back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. 

The next matchup will likely be one of the more anticipated ones as LeBron James and the Lakers visit Luka Doncic and the Mavs in Texas. 

That will feature one of the greatest players ever (James), and one of the future faces of the NBA (Doncic). 

Finally, the Grizzlies will head to San Francisco to take on the Warriors for a rematch of the second-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. 

The Warriors won that series in six games, and they then beat the Mavs in the Western Conference Finals and the Celtics in the NBA Finals. 

USATSI_9027244_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: The NBA's Christmas Day Schedule Is Reportedly Set

By Ben Stinar52 seconds ago
USATSI_18012401_168388303_lowres
News

Malik Fitts Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_14190554_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Tells A Fan On Twitter His Legacy Has "Never Been Stronger"

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17178923_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant Tells A Twitter User "Please Block Me"

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17962539_168388303_lowres
News

REPORT: Nuggets To Face Off With Suns On Christmas Day

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18047516_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Just Tweeted A Photo

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17973496_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Jae Crowder Comments On Antonio Brown's Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_10787551_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Lance Stephenson Comments On LeBron James' IG Post

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago