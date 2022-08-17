Steph Curry Posts Photos With LeBron James, Rich Paul And Others At Draymond Green's Wedding

Over the weekend, Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green got married to Hazel Renee.

There were tons of notable people in attendance, and Steph Curry made a post to Instagram with several photos from the wedding.

In several of the photos he is with Green, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Rich Paul.

Curry and Green just faced off with Tatum in the NBA Finals in June, and the Warriors won the series in six games.

That was the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have won the NBA Championship.

Prior to 2020 and 2021, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that span.

In four of those trips to the NBA Finals, they faced off with James when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors won three out of those four battles, but James and the Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship when they completed the biggest comeback in the history of the NBA Finals (they had trailed 3-1).

James and Curry are two of the best players to ever play in the NBA, and they are still arguably the two faces of the league.

Seeing them in a social setting is something exciting for fans, because of just how important they have been to the NBA.

Tatum is only 24-years-old, and he is one of the rising stars in the NBA.