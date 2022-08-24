Could The Los Angeles Clippers Bring Back This Former All-Star Center?

There are a lot of high expectations that have been placed on the Los Angeles Clippers entering the 2022-23 season and rightfully so. They may have gone just 42-40 during the 2021-22 season, but the fact of the matter was that the Clippers were not healthy this past year.

Now, not only are the Clippers going to be fully-healthy entering the 2022-23 season with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and others back, but they also have added depth with John Wall, Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

Los Angeles is experienced, they recently made the Western Conference Finals in 2021 and they have depth at virtually every position. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can definitely take this defensive-focused team and not only claim the 1-seed in the Western Conference, but possibly win the Western Conference and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history.

However, the one area in which the Clippers still look a little weak is in their frontcourt, specifically at the center position.

Ivica Zubac is this team’s only big man under contract right now and while they could downsize and play small with guys like Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum at the center position, this could ultimately hurt them in the playoffs against longer, lengthier teams like the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Going out and adding another big man ahead of training camp or ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season is something we could realistically see the Clippers do, especially since they still have one open roster spot to utilize. Should they go hunting for another big man to be Zubac’s backup in the second-unit, Los Angeles may not have to look further than DeMarcus Cousins.

The only reason Cousins is still a free agent in the month of August is because of his injury history. It definitely makes a lot of sense why teams are passing up on the opportunity to sign the former No. 5 overall pick and four-time All-Star center, but for a team like the Clippers that need another big man right now, this is a prime opportunity for them to add experienced, championship-worthy type of depth.

Sure, he is not the same player he once was earlier in his career, but DeMarcus Cousins has proven that he is still a tough interior presence that can impact the game on both ends of the floor. The Clippers would not need him for more than 15-18 minutes per game and this is exactly the kind of role Cousins could thrive in.

Cousins played well for the Milwaukee Bucks in the 17 games he played with them last season, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in about 16.9 minutes per game, and he continued to showcase his abilities after being waived by Milwaukee when he signed with the Denver Nuggets.

In Denver, Cousins averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds in about 13.9 minutes per game over the course of 31 games being league MVP Nikola Jokic’s backup.

DeMarcus Cousins plays to his strengths, he understands his role at this point in his career and when the Los Angeles Clippers brought him in to be a bench player during the 2020-21 season, Cousins played well for them.

Ivica Zubac cannot be the lone center on the Clippers roster all year if they are to possibly compete for a championship and while they could go small at times with Covington and Batum as mentioned before, adding Cousins makes this roster deeper, it makes them stronger and most importantly, it gives the more fire on both ends of the floor.

If he is willing to embrace a new role in Los Angeles and be a team-first type of player, DeMarcus Cousins could wind up having an extremely successful season off-the-bench for the Clippers during the 2022-23 season. It will be interesting to see if the Clippers look to bring back the former All-Star in free agency.