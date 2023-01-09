Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Fined By NBA

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language towards a game official.

On Monday, the NBA announced that they had fined Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. for directing inappropriate language towards a game official.

According to the league, this incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ game on January 6 in Minnesota, a game they lost 128-115.

While it is not known what exactly Morris said, it was obviously enough to gain the attention of the league and Joe Dumars, who is the Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA.

In this game, Morris finished with 12 points and 2 steals in about 25 minutes of play.

Marcus Morris has always been a very outspoken player and receiving fines/technical fouls is nothing new to him.

In a total of 54 games a season ago, Morris received seven total technical fouls and so far this season, Morris has already equaled this total from a season ago.

Playing in a total of 39 games this season, Morris has averaged 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range.

The Clippers are currently 21-21 on the season, which currently has them tied with the Golden State Warriors for the 6-seed in the Western Conference.

Marcus Morris and Los Angeles will play their next game on Tuesday night at home against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.