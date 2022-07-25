Los Angeles Clippers Sign New Player

On Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers officially signed Moussa Diabaté to a two-way contract.

Diabaté was drafted by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he spent the NBA Summer League with the team.

He averaged 9.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game in two games.

The 20-year-old played one season at Michigan and averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

As for the Clippers, they have one of the best rosters in the entire NBA headlined by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The two All-Star forwards teamed up during the summer of 2019 after Leonard won the NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors.

He signed with the Clippers that summer, and the Clippers acquired Paul George in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the first season, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.

In 2021, they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but Leonard got hurt during the NBA Playoffs.

Therefore, they did not have enough to beat the Phoenix Suns and advance to the NBA Finals.

This past season, they had a down year, because both forwards missed time due to injury.

Leonard did not play in a game, and George only played in 31 games.

Therefore, they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they actually did not make the NBA Playoffs.

In the first play-in game, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and in the second one they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.