Here's What Paul George Tweeted On Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George sent out a tweet on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George sent out a tweet.

George and the Clippers had a down season last year as the star forward missed 51 games due to injury, and the Clippers did not make the NBA Playoffs.   

His co-star Kawhi Leonard did not play in a game the entire season, so they were not at full strength all year long.   

They finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost both games in the play-in tournament. 

First, they lost on the road to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they then lost at home to the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Therefore, the Pelicans ultimately inserted themselves as the eighth and final playoff spot in the west. 

They lost in six games to the Phoenix Suns, who were the top seed in the conference. 

In 2021, the Clippers made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but they did not have Leonard because he got hurt in the second-round. 

Therefore, they ended up losing to the Suns, who moved on to the NBA Finals. 

They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the Finals. 

In 2020, the Clippers had George and Leonard, but they lost in the bubble to the Denver Nuggets in the second-round. 

Overall, the Clippers have one of the elite rosters in all of the NBA, but their biggest question will remain centered around the health of their two star forward. 

George was traded to the Clippers in the summer of 2019 from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Leonard signed with the team that same summer after winning the NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors. 

