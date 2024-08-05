Los Angeles Lakers Announce Coaching Staff For 2024-25 NBA Season
JJ Redick is entering his first season as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
One of the most important things for him to do was to build a coaching staff with experienced assistants.
On Monday, the Lakers announced the team's complete coaching staff for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Lakers.com: "The Los Angeles Lakers have named Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding and Beau Levesque as assistant coaches on Head Coach JJ Redick’s staff. Additionally, the Lakers have added Michael Wexler as head video coordinator."
McMillan was a head coach over 19 seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle SuperSonics and Indiana Pacers.
He had a 760-668 record.
Brooks was a head coach over 12 seasons for the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder reached the NBA Finals in 2012 and he had a 521-414 record.
This will be Redick's first time as the head coach of a basketball team.
He was an extremely successful player who spent 15 seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
That said, the Lakers have a talented roster led by future Hall of Famers LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
