Los Angeles Lakers Reveal Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

The 2021-22 NBA season was not kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did they look slow and sluggish throughout the season due to the average age of their roster, but they could not avoid injuries whatsoever.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both missed chunks of time and this team never seemed to have any chemistry with one another over the course of the 82 game regular season. Finishing with a 33-49 record and missing the playoffs last season, the Lakers now turn their attention to the 2022-23 season not only with a new head coach and new looking roster, but some new threads as well.

On Thursday, the Lakers revealed their Statement Edition jerseys with a purple base and gold details throughout the jersey.

The “Purple and Gold” has always defined this historic franchise and this upcoming year, the Lakers will be wearing these new jerseys during some very important games.

While they have three All-Stars on their roster with James, Davis and Westbrook, the Lakers chose to show off their new jerseys on Thursday with an image of newly acquired veteran Patrick Beverley wearing it.

Beverley was dealt to the Lakers after being traded to the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason and will end up being a key part of Los Angeles’ rotations this upcoming season. Not afraid to voice his opinions and be the “heart and soul” of his teams, Patrick Beverley has already begun to make his mark on the Lakers and their culture by recently stating that he will not be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as they would be playing with him.

“They will be playing with me,” Beverley said in his introductory press conference when asked about playing with the Lakers’ superstar talents. “I made the playoffs last year, they didn’t. It’s a difference.”

The Los Angeles Lakers will surely be a team to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season not only because of some of the drama they may have to deal with, but because of their All-Star talents in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles will begin the new season on the road in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors on October 18.