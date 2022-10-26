Skip to main content
LeBron James' Viral Tweet About Jordan Poole

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted about Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole.
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are in Arizona, playing their fourth game of the new season against the Phoenix Suns. 

During the game, Jordan Poole had an incredible move, and he is off to a great start scoring 14 points in his first 12 minutes. 

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out a tweet about Poole during the game.  

The post from James is going viral as it has over 15,000 likes in just 23 minutes.  

Poole's move is also going viral and being shared all over Twitter.

The former Michigan star has turned himself into a fantastic NBA player. 

He was the 28th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and during his rookie season, he averaged 8.8 points per contest on 33.3% shooting from the field.

Last season, he averaged 18.5 points per contest on 44.8% shooting from the field and helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics. 

On the new season, he is averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 assists per contest.  

His progression has been exceptional, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (earlier this month) that the Warriors gave him a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

The Warriors came into the night with a 2-1 record. 

They have wins over the Lakers and Sacramento Kings, and their one loss came against the Denver Nuggets.

After their game with the Suns on Tuesday evening, they will head back home to host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at the Chase Center on Thursday night in San Francisco.

