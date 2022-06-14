Magic Johnson's Prediction For Draymond Green Did NOT Come True

On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted out a prediction for Draymond Green in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Johnson's tweet: "I’m looking forward to a triple double from Draymond Green tomorrow!"

Green fouled out late in the fourth quarter, and the All-Star forward finished his night with eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Therefore, Green did not finish with a triple-double.

The Warriors won the game by a score of 104-94, and they now have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

Either the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Championship, or the Celtics will force a Game 7 back in San Francisco.

Related stories on NBA basketball