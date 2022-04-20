Magic Johnson Think This Player Will Get PAID This Summer
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Dallas Mavericks star Jalen Brunson. The Mavericks are currently tied 1-1 with the Utah Jazz in their first-round playoff series.
On Monday night, (with Luka Doncic out due to injury) Jalen Brunson exploded for 41 points, and helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the Utah Jazz to tie up their first-round series at 1-1.
After the big game, Los Angeles Lakers legend (and basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Brunson.
Johnson's tweet said: "Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson will be a free agent this summer and will get paid a lottttt of money for his services!"
Games 3 and 4 of the series will be played in Salt Lake City on Thursday and Saturday.
