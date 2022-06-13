Skip to main content
Magic Johnson Reveals Why The Celtics Lost Game 4

Magic Johnson Reveals Why The Celtics Lost Game 4

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about why he thinks the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about why he thinks the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet describing why he thinks that the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.  

Johnson's tweet: "The Celtics must have thought they were a better three-point shooting team than the Warriors because in the last 6 minutes, every shot was a three pointer, AND they kept missing. That’s why they lost!" 

The Warriors won the game by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2. 

Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in the win. 

Game 5 will be played on Monday night in California at the Chase Center. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_4759454_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Reveals Why The Celtics Lost Game 4

By Ben Stinar50 seconds ago
USATSI_18407202_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Important Player Still On Injury Report For Warriors

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18468610_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Injury Report: Robert Williams III Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_15856841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Wiseman's Injury Status For Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17579343_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Potential Trades Involving John Collins We Could See Ahead Of 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel23 minutes ago
USATSI_18468924_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Current Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics On Monday

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17595865_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Hawks Showing Interest In Trading John Collins?

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17987846_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Viral Tweet on Monday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18154021_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Tweeted Out A Photo On Monday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago