Magic Johnson Reveals Why The Celtics Lost Game 4

On Sunday night, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet describing why he thinks that the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

Johnson's tweet: "The Celtics must have thought they were a better three-point shooting team than the Warriors because in the last 6 minutes, every shot was a three pointer, AND they kept missing. That’s why they lost!"

The Warriors won the game by a score of 107-97, and the series is now tied up at 2-2.

Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in the win.

Game 5 will be played on Monday night in California at the Chase Center.

