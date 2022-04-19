Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted About The Warriros After Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out several tweets about the Golden State Warriros after they beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriros crushed the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106 on Monday evening to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

On Tuesday, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out two tweets about the Warriors.

Johnson's first tweet: "The Warriors showed us last night why they are a championship team, and the most entertaining team in the NBA, by putting on a show against the Nuggets! Steph Curry came off the bench and scored 34, Klay Thompson had 21, and Jordan Poole finished with 29 points."

Johnson's second tweet: "Now with the Warriors fully healthy, high basketball IQ, Coach Kerr's ability to make in game adjustments, and with the championship pedigree of Steph, Klay, Draymond and Coach Kerr, I pick them to come out of the west!"

The next two games will be played in Colorado on Thursday and Sunday.

