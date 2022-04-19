Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted About The Warriros After Game 2
The Golden State Warriros crushed the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106 on Monday evening to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
On Tuesday, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out two tweets about the Warriors.
Johnson's first tweet: "The Warriors showed us last night why they are a championship team, and the most entertaining team in the NBA, by putting on a show against the Nuggets! Steph Curry came off the bench and scored 34, Klay Thompson had 21, and Jordan Poole finished with 29 points."
Johnson's second tweet: "Now with the Warriors fully healthy, high basketball IQ, Coach Kerr's ability to make in game adjustments, and with the championship pedigree of Steph, Klay, Draymond and Coach Kerr, I pick them to come out of the west!"
The next two games will be played in Colorado on Thursday and Sunday.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.