Jeanie Buss Had Her Twitter Hacked

On Monday, a strange Twitter post from Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was made.

As it turns out, her Twitter has been hacked, and she has released a statement via the Twitter account for the Lakers.

Lakers Twitter Account: "“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account." - Jeanie Buss"

Seeing big Twitter accounts getting hacked is nothing new, so it's good that the Lakers appear to be on top of what happened.

As for the team, they are coming off a very disappointing season.

They had been seen as a team who should competing for NBA Championships with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and others on the roster.

However, they went just 33-49 on the year, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Therefore, the missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans beat the Lakers out for the two play-in spots.

In fact, the Pelicans ended up making the NBA Playoffs by beating the Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.

James is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles with the Lakers next season, and they have had a very up and down four seasons.

In 2019, they missed the playoffs, but in 2020 they won the NBA Championship.

In 2021, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs, and this past season they missed the playoffs.