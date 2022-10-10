Los Angeles Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton; Waive LJ Figueroa

On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have signed guard Bryce Hamilton and have waived LJ Figueroa, who the team recently signed on Saturday.

Hamilton, 21, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft out of UNLV, where he spent a total of four years. In college, Hamilton started in 69 of the 119 games he played in, averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor for his career.

In his final season with UNLV, Bryce Hamilton averaged 21.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from three-point range. As a result, he earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors.

Playing in five games with the Miami Heat in NBA Summer League this year, Hamilton only managed to average 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

While the terms of his contract were not released, it is likely that Hamilton’s deal with the Lakers is nothing more than the same deal that they gave to LJ Figueroa, who the team waived on Monday. It is likely that the same will happen to Hamilton, allowing him to play for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are hopeful that they will be able to bounce back and be a contending team in the Western Conference once more.

The Lakers will have their chance to start the season with a big win on October 18 when they travel to San Francisco to take on reigning Finals MVP and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.