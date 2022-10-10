Skip to main content
The Los Angeles Lakers Have Signed A New Player

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Signed A New Player

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday that they have signed Bryce Hamilton and have waived LJ Figueroa.

On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have signed guard Bryce Hamilton and have waived LJ Figueroa, who the team recently signed on Saturday.

Hamilton, 21, went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft out of UNLV, where he spent a total of four years. In college, Hamilton started in 69 of the 119 games he played in, averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor for his career.

In his final season with UNLV, Bryce Hamilton averaged 21.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from three-point range. As a result, he earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors.

Playing in five games with the Miami Heat in NBA Summer League this year, Hamilton only managed to average 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

While the terms of his contract were not released, it is likely that Hamilton’s deal with the Lakers is nothing more than the same deal that they gave to LJ Figueroa, who the team waived on Monday. It is likely that the same will happen to Hamilton, allowing him to play for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy entering the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are hopeful that they will be able to bounce back and be a contending team in the Western Conference once more.

The Lakers will have their chance to start the season with a big win on October 18 when they travel to San Francisco to take on reigning Finals MVP and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. 

Tags
terms:
Los Angeles LakersNBA News

USATSI_17543567_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton; Waive LJ Figueroa

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19209053_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Incredible Move In Warriors Win

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15387020_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19092671_168388303_lowres
News

C.J. McCollum's Hilarious Tweet To Cleveland Browns Fans

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14128575_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17377038_168388303_lowres
News

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18363406_168388303_lowres
News

Mavs Could Reportedly Sign Former Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12347293_168388303_lowres
News

Photo Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12949133_168388303_lowres
News

The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players

By Ben Stinar