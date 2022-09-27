Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard

Signing Matt Ryan recently to a training camp deal, the Los Angeles Lakers also announced on Monday evening that they have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal.

Bacon, 27, was drafted 40th overall in 2017 by the New Orleans Pelicans and was immediately dealt to the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent three seasons from 2017-2020. He was then signed by the Orlando Magic ahead of the 2020-21 season and he played in a career-high 72 games that year.

For his career, Bacon has played in a total of 207 regular season games and has recorded career averages of 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in about 19.4 minutes per game. He has also shot 40.2 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from three-point range over the course of his four-year career.

After failing to make the New York Knicks roster last season after signing an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the team, Dwayne Bacon decided to sign with AS Monaco Basket in France, where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this past season.

Having 14 players under contract for this upcoming season, two of which have non-guaranteed deals, the Los Angeles Lakers could view Bacon as a potential late addition to their actual 15-man roster.

Bacon will be competing for a spot on the team in training camp and he joins Matt Ryan, Jay Huff and Javonte McCoy as others who have signed training camp deals with the Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to begin the 2022-23 season on October 18, as they will travel to San Francisco to take on the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.