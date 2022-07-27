Skip to main content
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Player to Training Camp Deal

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Player to Training Camp Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with Jay Huff.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back to the playoffs. With LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Lakers still believe that they can contend for a title and they have been making offseason moves left and right to try and get back to the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they have agreed to an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with Jay Huff, who spent part of the 2021-22 season with the Lakers before being waived by the team in January.

Huff, 23, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and originally joined the Washington Wizards for the 2021 NBA Summer League. He then signed with the Wizards before being waived near the start of the season.

Signing a two-way deal with Los Angeles after being waived by Washington near the start of the 2021-22 season, Huff was then waived by the Lakers and re-acquired by the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate, in the NBA G League.

With South Bay, Jay Huff played in a total of 8 games this past year, averaging 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Playing with the Lakers in NBA Summer League recently, Huff averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and shot 57.7% from the floor in four total games.

With undrafted rookies Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. currently occupying the team’s two two-way contract spots for the 2022-23 season, Jay Huff will be looking to earn the final and 15th spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster heading into the new year. 

Tags
terms:
Jay HuffLos Angeles LakersNBA News

USATSI_17364287_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Player to Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel14 seconds ago
USATSI_15451741_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: Amazing New Sprite Commercial With Trae Young And Anthony Edwards

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_16450796_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Champion To Resume Basketball Career In NBL

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17658457_168388303_lowres
News

Former Washington Wizards Guard Signing With New Team

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17932933_168388303_lowres
News

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Player To Training Camp Deal

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18741667_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: LeBron James Posts Instagram Video On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18707350_168388303_lowres
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18119103_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: Blockbuster Trade? The Brooklyn Nets And Milwaukee Bucks Should Make This Deal

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18425601_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Jaylen Brown Posts Photos To Instagram Story

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago