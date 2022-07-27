Los Angeles Lakers Sign Player to Training Camp Deal

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back to the playoffs. With LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, the Lakers still believe that they can contend for a title and they have been making offseason moves left and right to try and get back to the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they have agreed to an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with Jay Huff, who spent part of the 2021-22 season with the Lakers before being waived by the team in January.

Huff, 23, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft and originally joined the Washington Wizards for the 2021 NBA Summer League. He then signed with the Wizards before being waived near the start of the season.

Signing a two-way deal with Los Angeles after being waived by Washington near the start of the 2021-22 season, Huff was then waived by the Lakers and re-acquired by the South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate, in the NBA G League.

With South Bay, Jay Huff played in a total of 8 games this past year, averaging 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Playing with the Lakers in NBA Summer League recently, Huff averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and shot 57.7% from the floor in four total games.

With undrafted rookies Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. currently occupying the team’s two two-way contract spots for the 2022-23 season, Jay Huff will be looking to earn the final and 15th spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster heading into the new year.