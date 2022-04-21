LOOK: LeBron James And Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweets About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade sent out viral tweets about Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Tracy McGrady was recently on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, and had some bold things to say about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
McGrady pointed out that from a skills perspective Durant and Irving were better than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
On Wednesday, both Wade and James appeared to agree with the former NBA All-Star as they each sent out tweets.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.