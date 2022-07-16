Rich Paul And LeBron James Send Out Cryptic Tweets

On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and (his agent) Rich Paul each sent out cryptic tweets.

Paul: "It’s a cold game !"

James quote tweet of Paul: "Facts!!! 🥶 a$$ game brother!"

Both posts got thousands of likes in less than 24 hours.

The Lakers are currently in an interesting offseason, because they are coming off a rough season where they went just 33-49.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

James has been on the Lakers for four seasons, and the team has missed the playoffs twice, won the NBA Championship and lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

After winning the title in 2020, they have lost in the first-round and missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

James is entering his fifth season with the Lakers and 20th season in the NBA.

In addition to the Lakers, he has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two different times) and the Miami Heat.

He was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cavs, and in his first tenure there, they did not win a title.

In 2010, he famously left the Cavs in free agency for South Beach to play with Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Heat.

With the Heat, they went to the NBA Finals four times in a row and won two NBA Championships.

In the Summer of 2014, he returned to the Cavs and they also went to the Finals four times in a row, and won one title in 2016.