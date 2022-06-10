What LeBron James Said About The Miami Heat And Golden State Warriors Has NBA Twitter Buzzing
On the most recent episode of HBO's The Shop, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some intriguing comments about the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat. The Warriors are currently in the NBA Finals facing off with the Boston Celtics.
"The team that I would love to play for is not in the playoffs, which is the Lakers," Jame said on The Shop. "If it was one team that I know could make an immediate impact in the postseason and we could be very special it would either be Miami or Golden State for sure."
James made the NBA Finals four times with the Miami Heat, and they also won two NBA Championships.
As for the Golden State Warriors, he has faced off with them four times in the NBA Finals and went 1-3.
The Warriors are currently down 2-1 in the Finals to the Boston Celtics, and Game 4 is in Massachusetts on Friday evening.
