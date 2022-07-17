LeBron James Tweets Viral Photo With Chicago Bulls All-Star

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made an appearance at the Drew League, which appeared to be an amazing event.

According to Bleacher Report, he put up 42 points, 16 rebounds and his team got the win.

Also playing at the Drew League on Saturday, was Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

James tweeted a photo with the NBA veteran, and his post on Twitter is going viral.

James and the Lakers had a tough season going 33-49 and finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Next season will be his fifth year on the Lakers, and 20th season in the NBA as a whole.

In addition to playing for the Lakers, he has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (two times) and the Miami Heat.

He has won a title with all three organizations (two with the Heat).

As for DeRozan, last year was his first season playing for the Bulls.

They had been one of the elite teams in the Eastern Conference (record wise) in the early part of the season.

However, they trended in the wrong direction as the season went on, and finished the year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

This was the first time that the franchise had made the NBA Playoffs since the 2017 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

Ultimately, they were no match for the Milwaukee Bucks, and lost in five games in the first-round.

DeRozan has also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.