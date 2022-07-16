VIRAL: Watch LeBron James Throw Down A MONSTER Dunk At The Drew League

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made an appearance at the Drew League.

The four-time NBA Champion showing up to play against non-NBA players is obviously quite the scene.

During the game, the 37-year-old threw down a huge dunk that is going viral on Twitter.

James will be entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and it will also be his fifth year playing for the Lakers.

His first season with the Lakers, they miss the NBA Playoffs, but they then won the NBA Championship in 2020.

The title was their first since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol on the roster.

In the last two seasons, they have lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns and missed the playoffs.

This past season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record.

James once again had a stellar individual season, but the team did not look in sync all year and they missed the play-in tournament as well.

He was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers up until 2010.

That summer, he signed with the Miami Heat to play with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

With the Heat, he went to the NBA Finals four times and won two titles.

In the summer of 2014, he returned to Cleveland where he went to another four NBA Finals and won one time (in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors).