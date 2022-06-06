LeBron James' Sarcastic Tweet During Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a hilarious tweet during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriros blew out the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-88 to win Game 2 and tie up the series at 1-1 before the teams head to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent out a hilarious tweet.

James' tweet: It's so funny to me how many basketball experts there are on this app. Everybody Dr. James Naismith! It's fascinating. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

James has been to the Finals ten times during his career, and he has won four NBA Championships.

He has also faced off with Steph Curry and the Warriros in the Finals four different times (when he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers).

As for the Lakers, they missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament), finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Game 3 of the Finals between the Warriors and Celtics will be played on Wednesday night.

