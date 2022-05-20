Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet during Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics are blowing out the Miami Heat by a score of 70-45 at halftime of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Florida on Thursday night.

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet.

James tweet said: "The illegal screening in our game is crazy!! Needs to be a point of emphasis"

The Heat won the first game by a score of 118-107 after crushing the Celtics by a 25-points in the third quarter, so if history were to repeat itself that would be good enough to tie up the game.

If the Celtics are to hold on, they will head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 with the series tied at 1-1, which is all any team in the playoffs can hope for on the road.

As for James and the Lakers, they missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four years.

James won two titles when spent four years with the Miami Heat from 2010-14.

