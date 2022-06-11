Skip to main content
LeBron James' Viral Emoji Tweet About Steph Curry

LeBron James' Viral Emoji Tweet About Steph Curry

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet with an emoji during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet with an emoji during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.  

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet with just one emoji that has gone viral.    

James sent out an emoji of a chef in reference to Steph Curry. 

Curry was brilliant finishing the night with 43 points, ten rebounds and four assists. 

The Warriors now have all the momentum back, and Game 5 will be in California at the Chase Center on Monday night. 

The two teams are now each 1-1 at home in the series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Emoji Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_12143841_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18513769_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Sends Out Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_18513134_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Miraculous Shot During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Viral Tweet About Steph Curry During Game 4

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_18513131_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry On Fire And Talking Trash

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15585335_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Tweets About Steph Curry And Jayson Tatum During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Seth Curry Tweeted About Steph Curry During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18314663_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry Gets REJECTED By Celtics Star

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago