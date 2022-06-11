LeBron James' Viral Emoji Tweet About Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.

During the game, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet with just one emoji that has gone viral.

James sent out an emoji of a chef in reference to Steph Curry.

Curry was brilliant finishing the night with 43 points, ten rebounds and four assists.

The Warriors now have all the momentum back, and Game 5 will be in California at the Chase Center on Monday night.

The two teams are now each 1-1 at home in the series.

