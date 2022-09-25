Skip to main content
BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Fabian White Jr.
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record. 

They had been expected to compete for a title, but they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament. 

The team will begin training camp this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 3rd against the Sacramento Kings.

Teams around the NBA have been finalizing their rosters for camp, and on Sunday, the Lakers made a roster move.

They waived Fabian White Jr. (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Lakers: "The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on forward Fabian White Jr."

White Jr. played his college basketball for Houston, and he played in 149 games over five seasons.

In those games, he averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

During this past season, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

A player signed before training camp and then waived usually ends up with the G League team.

There is typically a bonus for a player who then stays with the G League team for a certain amount of time.

White Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer but played in NBA Summer League with the Lakers.

The Lakers will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19th when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

They have a loaded roster with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

