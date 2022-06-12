WATCH: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach

VIRAL: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach
The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, but fans still have been active on NBA Twitter regarding all teams. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was on Instagram live, and the video has gone viral.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was on Instagram live with his two sons and the video has gone viral.
Bleacher Report recently shared a part of the clip where James appears to be reacting to his son's shot hitting his Maybach.
The overall video was an absolute feel good clip, because seeing arguably the greatest basketball player ever shooting hoops in the driveway with his two boys is something everyone can relate too.
As for the Lakers, they had a disappointing season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.
