Skip to main content
VIRAL: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach

VIRAL: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, but fans still have been active on NBA Twitter regarding all teams. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was on Instagram live, and the video has gone viral.

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, but fans still have been active on NBA Twitter regarding all teams. Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was on Instagram live, and the video has gone viral.

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was on Instagram live with his two sons and the video has gone viral.   

Bleacher Report recently shared a part of the clip where James appears to be reacting to his son's shot hitting his Maybach.  

The overall video was an absolute feel good clip, because seeing arguably the greatest basketball player ever shooting hoops in the driveway with his two boys is something everyone can relate too. 

As for the Lakers, they had a disappointing season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18048019_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Story Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar50 minutes ago
USATSI_17899095_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0 and Top-50 Rankings

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Game 4

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18514311_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Boston Crowd After Game 4

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18513134_168388303_lowres-2
News

LOOK: Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Tunnel After Game 4

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17226047_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Could The Golden State Warriors Trade This All-Star?

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
News

This Video Of Steph Curry And Klay Thompson Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_15881917_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Boston Celtics Need To Trade For This Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago