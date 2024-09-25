Los Angeles Sparks, Coach Curt Miller Part Ways
The Los Angeles Sparks and coach Curt Miller have agreed to mutually part ways. The franchise released a statement regarding the change in leadership on Tuesday evening.
Miller's time in Los Angeles ends after two seasons. The Sparks posted a 25-55 record over the last two years, which included an 8-32 mark in 2024. The team finished with the worst record in the WNBA this year.
“On behalf of our ownership group and franchise, I would like to thank Coach Miller for his passion and commitment to the Sparks organization these past two seasons," said managing partner Eric Holoman. “We wish him well moving forward.”
Miller took over in Los Angeles after an impressive seven-year run with the Connecticut Sun. He led Connecticut to six playoff appearances, which included two trips to the WNBA Finals. The Sun came up short of a league championship in both seasons (2019 and 2022).
“I want to thank the entire Sparks organization for the opportunity to lead and help rebuild the franchise,” said Miller. “I am proud of the culture created in our locker room and strongly believe the roots have been established for a bright future. The team is now positioned for success, and I wish the players the best heading into the 2025 season.”
In nine seasons as a coach in the WNBA, Miller has accumulated an overall record of 161-141. Prior to his time in the league, he was a head coach at the college level, with stops at Bowling Green (2001-12) and Indiana (2012-14). He also worked at Syracuse, Colorado State and Cleveland State as an assistant earlier in his career.
Los Angeles will begin its search for a new coach immediately.