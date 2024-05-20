LSU Hires 4-Time WNBA Champion Seimone Augustus as Assistant Women's Basketball Coach
One of the most decorated players in WNBA history is returning to her home city. LSU has hired former player Seimone Augustus as an assistant coach for the women's basketball team — the latest addition to Kim Mulkey's staff.
Augustus played at LSU from 2002-06 and was a two-time Naismith National Player of the Year (2005, 2006). She scored a total of 2,702 points in her career with the Tigers, averaging a career-best 22.7 points in her senior season.
Following her outstanding career at LSU, Augustus went on to have a long and successful career in the WNBA. She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft, selected by the Minnesota Lynx.
Augustus spent most of her career with Minnesota, playing for the Lynx from 2006-19. With the team, she won four WNBA championships and was the Finals MVP in 2011. She was also an eight-time All-Star while in Minnesota.
Augustus then spent one season as a player with the Los Angeles Sparks (2020). Following her playing career, she spent two seasons on the sidelines as an assistant coach in L.A.
“It is an exciting day for the LSU Women’s Basketball program to bring Seimone Augustus back to join our staff,” Mulkey said. “As a player at LSU, Seimone helped transform the program as the best player in the nation. She brought LSU to national prominence. She will be a tremendous member on our staff as someone with great experience who has excelled at every level of the game from high school in Baton Rouge to college to the WNBA to the Olympics. Her expertise in the game will benefit our team and allow our players the opportunity to learn from a Hall of Famer who has exhibited great class throughout her entire career.”
Augustus has had her No. 33 retired by both the Minnesota Lynx and at LSU. She's looking forward to the opportunity to coach at the college level.
“Life always guides you to where you belong,” Augustus said. “Thus, my path has led me home. Gracing me with an opportunity to further my coaching career within a program that I hold dearly. They say experience is the greatest teacher, I am truly excited about the knowledge and wisdom I will gain working alongside of legendary Coach Mulkey and reconnecting with my former coach, Coach Bob Starkey. A Fighting Tiger once more, I look forward to pouring into this generation of Lady Tigers. Once A Tiger, Always A Tiger. A new chapter begins. See you at the PMAC.”
Augustus scored 6,005 points, grabbed 1,228 rebounds, dished out 911 assists and accounted for 281 steals over the course of her WNBA career.