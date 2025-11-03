Luka Doncic Comes Up Short of 40-Mark For the First Time This Year
As the Los Angeles Lakers took care of business against the Miami Heat, they collected their fifth win of the season with Luka Doncic leading the way.
Surprisingly, Doncic did not reach the 40-point mark, which marks the first time that was the case this year.
The Lakers’ superstar has been that dominant. During his first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors, Doncic dropped 43 points on 63 percent shooting in 40 minutes of action.
When the Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second game of their season, Doncic nearly had a 50-point outing, as he put up 49 points on 60 percent shooting in just 34 minutes of action.
A minor setback came into play for Doncic when the Lakers took on the Sacramento Kings. The trend of setbacks continued for two more games. During that stretch, the Lakers went 2-1 in Doncic’s absence.
On Friday, the Lakers paid a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies to participate in NBA Cup action. Amid the Lakers’ 117-112 comeback win, Doncic shot 51 percent from the field, going 6-15 from beyond the arc. He scored 44 points while making it a double-double outing with 12 rebounds.
Sunday’s action between the Lakers and the Heat featured a 38-minute shift from Luka. The Lakers’ guard shot 9-22 from the field. He struggled from beyond the arc, missing all but one of his 11 shots. Doncic finished the game with 29 points.
Despite missing the 40-mark, Doncic accounted for a triple-double by dishing out 10 assists and coming down with 11 rebounds. It was his first triple-double of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Last year, Luka totaled five triple-doubles during his run, which included stints with the Dallas Mavericks and the Lakers. Before he arrived in LA, Luka put together 21 triple-doubles during his 2023-2024 campaign with the Mavericks. Sunday’s triple-double landed him his 83rd total. He’s seventh on the NBA’s all-time triple-double list. Luka is chasing his former coach, Jason Kidd, who is in sixth place with 107 total.
The Lakers won’t get much time to rest after Sunday’s win. On Monday night, the Lakers will be on the floor to face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road. After getting Tuesday off, they’ll return to LA to host the San Antonio Spurs.
