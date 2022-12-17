Luka Doncic's Dunk In Trail Blazers-Mavs Game Is Going Viral

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Texas.

During the third quarter, three-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic had a phenomenal dunk that is going viral on Twitter.

Doncic pumped fake from beyond the three-point line and then drove straight to the basket, where he threw down the dunk.

Doncic has had many highlights this season and continues to be one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA.

The 23-year-old is averaging 33.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 26 games.

He is also shooting 49.6% from the field.

If the Mavs can have a good season, and he continues to put up those numbers, he could end up being the MVP.

Right now, the Mavs are 14-14 in 28 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and coming off a 105-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Wednesday night (Doncic had 30 points, five rebounds and six assists).

At home, the Mavs are 11-5 in 16 games, while their biggest struggles have come on the road (3-9 in 12 games).

Last season, Doncic led the Mavs all the way to the Western Conference Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games).

Therefore, they came into the season with high expectations.

Following the matchup with the Trail Blazers, the Mavs will play the second night of back-to-back when they visit the Cavs in Ohio on Saturday night.