VIRAL: Luka Doncic's Crazy Move That Fans Are Going Crazy About

Skip to main content

VIRAL: Luka Doncic's Crazy Move In Game 2 That Fans Are Going Crazy About

Luka Doncic had an incredible move in Game 2 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns on Wednesday evening in Arizona.

The Dallas Mavericks are in Arizona taking on the Phoenix Suns for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening. 

During the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic had an incredible move on Cam Johnson, and the clip of the play is going viral on Twitter. 

Doncic went off for 45 points in Game 1 on Sunday, but the Suns were able to pull out the 121-114 to take a 1-0 in the series.  

The Mavs are in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.   

The past two seasons the Mavs had lost in the first-round to the Los Angeles Clippers, but new head coach Jason Kidd was able to help them get over the hump. 

They also finished the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Suns, they are the top seed in the Western Conference and last season they made the NBA Finals. 

The Mavs beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round, while the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans. 

More on the Dallas Mavericks can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18171706_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Luka Doncic's Crazy Move That Fans Are Going Crazy About

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17692304_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. With Devin Booker At Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Kevin Durant Get Booed In Greece

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17286913_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Draymond Green Flips Off Fans In Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17983995_168388303_lowres
News

Jack Harlow's Viral Tweet About Tyler Herro

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18198715_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What Draymond Green Said After Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16377273_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Devin Booker And Chris Paul's Pregame Outfits Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18059659_168388303_lowres
News

UPDATE: Gary Payton II Injury Status For Rest Of Playoffs

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago