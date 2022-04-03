Skip to main content
VIRAL: Luka Doncic Crossed Up Giannis Antetokounmpo

VIRAL: Luka Doncic Crossed Up Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic had an incredible move on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Luka Doncic had an incredible move on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Dallas Mavericks in Wisconsin on Sunday, and during the game Luka Doncic had an incredible move on Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Spain.  

The Mavs won the game by a score of 118-112. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15867925_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Luka Doncic Crossed Up Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Ben Stinar31 seconds ago
USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_12749871_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17944887_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Status For Cavs-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17053856_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Final Injury Report Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17459194_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar27 minutes ago
USATSI_16251809_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul's Availability For Suns-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_15988182_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago