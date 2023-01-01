Luka Doncic Is The First Player In NBA History To Do This

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been playing sensational over the last five games.

On Saturday night, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 126-125 on the road in San Antonio.

Doncic finished his night with 51 points, six rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block.

He also shot 18/29 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range.

With the victory, the Mavs are now on a six-game winning streak and Doncic is in the middle of a historic stretch over the last five games.

He is the first player in NBA history to have 225+ points, 50+ rebounds and 50+ assists in a five-game stretch.

Via The NBA: "Three 50+ point games in his last 5.

Most 40+ point games in Mavs history.

First player EVER to total 225+ PTS, 50+ REB, and 50+ AST over a 5 game span.

Luka Magic is in full effect."

Doncic's last five games:

50 points, eight rebounds, ten assists and three steals 32 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two steals 60 points, 21 rebounds, ten assists two steals and one block 35 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and two blocks 51 points, six rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block

In 34 games, the former third-overall pick is averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest on 51.1% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from the three-point range.

The Mavs are 21-16 in 37 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference (they are 3.0 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed).

On Monday night, Doncic will look to keep his historical run going when the Mavs go on the road to take on the Houston Rockets.