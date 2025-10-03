Luka Doncic, LeBron James Continue Unfortunate NBA Preseason Trend
The 2025 NBA Preseason tipped off on Thursday with the Abu Dhabi game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Over in Australia, the New Orleans Pelicans played an out-of-league opponent. Next up, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns will battle it out.
Will LeBron James and Luka Doncic be a part of the action? Unfortunately, an NBA preseason trend will continue on Friday night, as some of the game’s biggest stars are getting the night off.
What’s Going on With LeBron James?
Since the Lakers fired up training camp, the superstar forward LeBron James has been dealing with a glute issue. Well before the Lakers reached gameday against the Suns, they knew the status of LeBron.
LA head coach JJ Redick blamed “nerve irritation” for the star’s issue. The Lakers are going to carefully ramp up LeBron as he enters his 23rd season in the NBA. Considering all that LeBron has accomplished throughout his career, the Lakers would probably feel comfortable in letting him sit out for the entire preseason, but they haven’t confirmed that much just yet.
Luka Doncic Is a Healthy Scratch
At the very least, the Lakers know that Luka Doncic is entering training camp in pretty good shape. The veteran guard just spent a chunk of his summer competing for Slovenia at the EuroBasket games.
According to Khobi Price, the Lakers have decided to rest Doncic through at least two preseason games. Getting the superstar guard to the opening night healthy is a clear priority for Los Angeles.
How Many Stars Were Out So Far?
Add Luka and LeBron to a list that includes Joel Embiid, Paul George, and OG Anunoby.
The Knicks believed to have Anunoby in good shape heading into Thursday’s game, but the veteran wing was ruled out in the hours leading up to the game.
As for the Sixers, they unsurprisingly sat out their two highest-paid players. While George seemed to be making good progress with his recovery after getting shut down early last season, the veteran sharpshooter suffered a knee-related setback during his offseason training. He hasn’t made his training camp debut just yet, and doesn’t have a timeline in place.
Embiid underwent a second knee surgery during the 2025-2026 season. He seems close to returning, participating in most of Sixers practice before leaving for Abu Dhabi, but he was in street clothes for the first game against the Knicks. There is a strong chance he could be in a similar scenario on Saturday.